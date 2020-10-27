Cody Alan Sutton, age 34, of Maple Grove. Cody grew up in Monticello with a big, blended family. He loved computers, games of all types, movies, books, and D & D time with the guys. Cody was employed at Xcel and he worked hard to support his family. Cody lived for the love of his life and best friend, Jessica, and was so proud of their daughter, Emelia, who he thought was the smartest and kindest little girl. He is survived by his wife, Jessica; daughter, Emelia; his mother & step-father, Leslie & Andy Holker. He is preceded in death by his father, Alan Sutton. Visitation 1-3 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 34 2nd St. NE, Osseo (PLEASE call 763-424-4000 to reserve a time to attend the visitation). Private Memorial Service at 3 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Evans-Nordby - the service will be live streamed via Zoom at (https://zoom.us/j/92058852977?pwd=ZFIvTUxmUWRJTVZmSCt4azBlVGEvdz09 - Meeting ID: 920 5885 2977 Passcode: Cody In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Emelia’s college fund - thank you. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 evansnordby.com
