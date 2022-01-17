Clayton Johnson

Memorial services will be private for Clayton V. Johnson, age 90 who died on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the CentraCare Monticello Hospital in Monticello, MN.
Clayton was born on February 17, 1931 on a farm near Monticello, MN, the son of Victor and Florence (Odean) Johnson. He attended country school through the 8th grade, until he was needed on the family farm. He was united in marriage to Marie Ann Olson on May 18, 1957. Two children were born to this union. After they were married, they lived on the family farm until 1988. They then moved to Becker, MN, Alexandria, MN, Waite Park, MN, and back to Monticello, MN the last 22 years.
Fishing was his favorite past-time. He also loved to hunt, do wood working, build bird houses and be around family especially during the holidays. He loved to travel and go to the casinos. During the winter, he loved to feed the birds, and also loved to garden during the summer months.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Wiese and Shirley Ross.
He is survived by his wife, Marie of Monticello, MN; two children, Vicki (Gary) Schluender of Monticello, MN and Keith Johnson of Pine River, MN; two grandsons, Aaron Schluender and Alex (Emily) Schluender; two step grandsons, Michael and Nicholas Jamnick; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.