Claudia Tollefson, age 81 passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020. Born on June 9, 1939 to Alan and Bernice Blomberg in Brainerd, Minnesota. Claudia graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1957 and attended the Hamline University School of Nursing obtaining her RN in 1960. Claudia spent many of her childhood summers at the family cabin in Pine City, MN where she eventually met her husband Donald Tollefson, married in 1960. Living in St. Louis Park, MN for the early part of their marriage and birth of their two children, Claudia worked for Methodist Hospital in Labor and Delivery. In 1969, the family moved to Monticello MN where she resided until her death. Honored as Nurse of the Year, Claudia’s passion was nursing and worked at the Monticello Community Hospital for 30+ years, retiring in 2001. She was known to support most every area of the hospital (e.g., ICU/CCU, ER, Med Serge, OB, Infection Control, etc) but most loved the days she spent in Labor and Delivery where over the years she welcomed many of the community’s children. She enjoyed travel and learning about others and their culture; visiting with family, friends and neighbors; music; plays; reading; time with her grandchildren; relaxing at the cabin and annual trips “up north” with her nursing school friends; as well as so devoted to volunteering (e.g. Meals on Wheels and the Hospital Auxiliary); nursing and helping care for others. In retirement, she also volunteered at the Monticello Library, Monticello Hospital Food Shelf and many other local organizations and fundraisers. She is welcomed into heaven by her husband, Don; father, Alan; mother, Bernice; stepfather, Eddy; brother, Jeff; as well as beloved aunts and uncles. She is survived by her children Dan Tollefson (Barb) and Christine Olson; grandchildren Daniel and Larissa; sister in law, Marilynn Blomberg, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Claudia’s life will be from 3:00 - 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E Broadway, Monticello, with remembrances shared at 4:00 PM. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all those at the Monticello Hospital and St. Benedicts Senior Community for all the excellent and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you offer support to your local health care workers or if inclined/able offer your time in service/volunteer in support of your local community. Gifts may be sent to the Bethel College Nursing Program (formed in part from the Hamline School of Nursing).
