Clara E. Slaight

Age 83 of Monticello, MN

Clara was born on March 11, 1939 in Hecla, SD to Claus and Mary Bell "Goldie" (Lewis) Meyer. She passed away with her family by her side on March 10, 2023, one day short of her 84th birthday. Clara and the love of her life, childhood sweetheart Raymond "Sonny" Slaight, were married in 1957 and married 66 years as of her passing. They had eight children. Clara loved visiting and telling stories; reminiscing with family and friends was her great joy. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

