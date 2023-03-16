Clara E. Slaight

Clara was born on March 11, 1939 in Hecla, SD to Claus and Mary Bell "Goldie" (Lewis) Meyer. She passed away with her family by her side on March 10, 2023, one day short of her 84th birthday. Clara and the love of her life, childhood sweetheart Raymond "Sonny" Slaight, were married in 1957 and married 66 years as of her passing. They had eight children. Clara loved visiting and telling stories; reminiscing with family and friends was her great joy. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Clara is survived by her husband of 66 years, Raymond Slaight, Jr.; children Rosa Rixford, Renee (Bob) Blanchette, Rhonda (Kevin) Auman, Rochelle (Steve) Knight, Rachel (Robert) Fredrick, Roxanne (Oscar) Gonzalez, and Raymond (Natalie) Slaight, III; daughter-in-law Kathy Slaight; 23 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; siblings Jake (Peggy) Meyer, Gary (Karen) Meyer, and Carrie Meyer; sister-in-law Darlene Meyer; and numerous nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents Claus and Mary Bell "Goldie" (Lewis) Meyer; siblings Freda Langley, Elmer Meyer, Ruthella Buckley, Danny Meyer, and Johnny Meyer; son Randy Slaight; and son-in-law David Rixford.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 12449 Clementa Avenue NW, Monticello, MN. Luncheon will follow the service at church. Interment to take place later at the Hecla Cemetery in Hecla, SD. Arrangements by the Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, MN, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.