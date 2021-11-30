Christine R. Warzecha

Christine Warzecha, age 90, of Monticello, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Christine Rosalia Warzecha was born on December 3, 1930, in Perham, MN, the daughter of Constant and Sophia Josephine (Leifermann) Fiedler. She was baptized and confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Dent. Christine attended country school district #223.
At the age of 14, Christine entered religious life at St. Benedict's in St. Joseph, MN. She made perpetual vows on July 11, 1952. During her years as a nun, she also earned her teaching certificate from the Diocesan Teachers College in St. Paul. She was dispensed from perpetual vows on June 13, 1971. She continued to teach first grade until her retirement. She married William Peterson on July 1, 1972. They made their home in Buffalo, MN until Bill passed away on April 23, 1991. Later she met Benedict Warzecha. They were married on April 24, 1998. They lived in the Monticello area. Ben passed away on April 21, 2008. Through it all, Christine continued to love our Lord, never losing sight that our true salvation rests with Him. In addition to her parents and both her beloved husbands, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bernice Waldorf, Irene "Sally" Harthun, Lawrence Fiedler, Vernon "Buster" Fiedler and Elaine Kidder; brothers-in-law, Ralph "Pete" Harthun, Joe Waldorf and Stanley Kidder; sisters-in-law, Delores Fiedler, Marlene Fiedler and Betty Fiedler.
She is survived by her siblings, Raymond Fiedler of Wheaton and Marion (Joe) Jaroszewski of Dent. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00AM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the CHURCH OF ST. HENRY, 1001 E. 7th Street, Monticello. Visitation held one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment St. Henry's Catholic Church Cemetery. Blessed be the Memory of Christine Warzecha. In lieu of flowers or memorials, donations may be made to donor's choice. Arr. by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
