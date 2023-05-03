Christina F. (Grochowalski) Thielen

Christina, age 96 of Monticello, formerly of Waite Park, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St. Benedict's Community in Monticello.

A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, at the Church of St. Henry in Monticello. Burial will be held at St. Mary Help of Christians Cemetery in St. Augusta, MN.

