Christina F. (Grochowalski) Thielen

Christina, age 96 of Monticello, formerly of Waite Park, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St. Benedict's Community in Monticello.
A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, at the Church of St. Henry in Monticello. Burial will be held at St. Mary Help of Christians Cemetery in St. Augusta, MN.
Christina was born October 8, 1926 in Teklinow, Poland to the late Jan and Anna Grochowalski. The Nazis took her at age 15 to a forced labor camp called Opladen, in Germany. While enslaved, she worked in a factory and as a housekeeper for the factory officer in charge of the camp. After the war, she met Richard Thielen at a military dance, which they later married on September 25, 1946 in Darmstadt, Germany.
Christina was very dedicated in the Catholic Faith, belonging to Parish ministries at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. She was involved with CCW, Daughters of Isabella, Catholics United for the Faith, and was a large ProLife supporter.
She enjoyed dancing, singing, playing cards like Kings Corner and cribbage, fishing, praying the rosary, and she treasured time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially the babies.
Christina is survived by her children, Michael (Nancy) of Brainerd, Jane (Douglas) Dopp of Blaine, Gery (Helen) of Waite Park, Richard Jr. (Christine) of Apple Valley, Joseph (Betsy) of Park Rapids and Grace (Roger) Janssen of Monticello; daughter-in-law, Michelle Thielen of Hanover; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Patty Thielen of Texas and Bernice (Baltes) DeMarre of Superior, WI.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Richard; sons, Thomas, John, Baby Daniel; grandson, Keith; and four babies who didn't come to term.
Christina's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to St. Benedicts Community and Triniti Home Health Hospice for their professional and compassionate care. A special thank you to all her St. Henry friends who prayed and sang by her bedside weekly.
