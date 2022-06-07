Christina "Chris" Marie Thole

Chris, age 49 of Clearwater, passed away on June 4, 2022.
Preceded in death by son Nick, mother-in-law Evi Thole, and step-mother Ruth Chock.
Survived by mother Goodrun Stanislawski; father Mike Chock; husband Shon Thole; son Matt Vickerman; siblings Susan (Chris) Austin, Miranda (Garrett) Smith, Casey Johnson, Michael (Anna) Chock, and Jon (Kandi) Chock; grandchildren Ellie, Cayden, and Oaklyn; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Chris was stronger than most. She worked hard to build an amazing life to give her kids all she could. She was incredibly kind, thoughtful, an entertainer at heart, and so fun to be around. Chris loved gardening and cooking, especially with her granddaughter. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was a daughter, wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, godmother, and a friend to many.
Celebration to honor Chris held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 5PM with visitation from 2PM-5PM at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway St., Monticello, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
