Chester Richardson passed away on May 11, 2020 after a short battle against Covid-19. He fought his illness as he lived his life, a strong and humble man. He passed surrounded by those who loved him both at his bedside and by those unable to physically be there due to the current restrictions but who were there in spirit. Chester was born November 28, 1934 to Lee and Myrtle Richardson in rural Canby, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Canby High School in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953 and did his basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas. He served with the 2nd Armored Division in Baumholder, Germany until 1956 when he was discharged with the rank of E-5 (SP2). After his military service he moved to Minneapolis and was hired at W.H. Schulz Company (later Deco) where he worked until he retired in 1996. Chet was proud that he only had two jobs his entire life, the U.S. Army and Schulz company. On November 15, 1958, he married Marianne F. Johnson. They moved from Minneapolis to Monticello, Minnesota in 1969 where they raised their three children Debra, Tom and John. Chet enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, deer hunting, coaching his son’s baseball games, being outdoors, watching or listening to the University of Minnesota Gophers basketball or football games, reading history books, traveling and restoring his dad’s 1937B John Deere tractor with his brother Jim. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Richardson; his children, Debra Richardson Lee, Tom (Jodi) Richardson and John (Laura Reynolds) Richardson; his grandchildren, Garrick Oschwald, Allison (Jake) Rigenhagen, Erica (Jake) Wyman, Megan (Alex) Seifert, Brandon Richardson, Bobbi (Joshua Horn) Krippner, Andi Richardson and Jake Richardson; his great-grandaughter, Reese Rigenhagen; his sister, Mona Cusick; brother, Jim Richardson and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Myrtle Richardson; brother, Darold; niece, Becky. He will be interred with military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley in Little Falls Minnesota. The date will be determined later after current restrictions are lifted. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.