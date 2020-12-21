Cheri Potter Yetzer

Yetzer, Cheri Potter, age 61, of Monticello, MN, formerly of Hutchinson, KS. As a graduate of Pretty Prairie High School, Hutchinson Community College, and the University of Central Missouri, Cheri worked as a medical secretary, EMT, and in radio before becoming an RN. Preceded in death by her parents, Everett & Alta Potter; sister, Janice (Russell) Bunn; and brother-in-law, Raymond Rosenhagen. Survived by her husband of 23 years, Thomas; children, Trent and Bree; sister, Charlotte Rosenhagen; sisters-in-law, Julie (Richard) Neururer, Robin (Tim) Fisher, and Lisa Ingersoll; father-in-law, George Yetzer; mother-in-law, Lois Marsh; and many other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will plan a Celebration of Cheri’s Life when they are able to in 2021. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 evansnordby.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.