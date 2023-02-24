Charles T. Larson Sr., age 80, passed away at Lakewood Health System in Staples, MN on February 19, 2023. He was a dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Charles was born on February 6, 1943, in Enfield, MN. He was the eighth child out of 13 born on an 80-acre farm to Carl and Gladys Larson. He graduated from Monticello high school with the class of 1961 and then joined the Navy for a short time and was honorably discharged.
He drove a semi-truck for himself and others most of his life and has driven millions of miles with no serious accidents. He drove for Joe O'Connor, St. Cloud Meatpacking, and Berg Grain & Produce. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Kathryn "Katie" McAlpine on May 23, 1975. Together they traveled in the semi to Winnipeg where Charles proudly introduced Katie to Chinese food for the first time. Charles sold his 1964 Emeryville truck and together he and Katie moved north to build a home in the northern wilderness. Charles helped carve out a homestead with the help of his wife, father-in-law, and mother-in-law. Charles and Katie raised three children together in this home, Charles Jr., Benjamin, and Amanda. Charles passed on his love of big rigs to both his sons Charles Jr. and Ben and they spent many miles together seeing this country and providing for the family.
Charles and Katie divorced in 1993 and even though their marriage ended they remained friends. Charles was a hard worker from day one and worked every day until he was forced into retirement by failing health at age 75. He often went without so that the ones he loved didn't have to. He was an excellent provider and loved his family more than anything. He could talk with anyone and everyone who knew him enjoyed his company and quick wit.
He is survived by his children Charles Jr. (Jessica), Benjamin (Stephanie), Amanda (Jeff), and ex-wife Katie; grandchildren Samantha (Ty), Brook (Aldin), Rhiannon (Leighton), Wyatt, Willow, Garrett, Kate, Silas; great-grandson Theo and great-granddaughters Harper and Ashton; along with 11 siblings, sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Leo Larson, sister-in-law Bernadine Larson, and brother-in-law Lewis Kasper.
A memorial service was held in honor of Charles at Brenny Funeral Home in Staples, MN on February 24, 2023 at 1 pm.
