Charles T. Larson Sr.

Charles T. Larson Sr., age 80, passed away at Lakewood Health System in Staples, MN on February 19, 2023. He was a dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend to many.

Charles was born on February 6, 1943, in Enfield, MN. He was the eighth child out of 13 born on an 80-acre farm to Carl and Gladys Larson. He graduated from Monticello high school with the class of 1961 and then joined the Navy for a short time and was honorably discharged.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.