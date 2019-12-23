Charles Edward Bergstrom, age 78 of Shoreview, MN (formerly of Buffalo, MN) died at his home on Friday, December 13, 2019. Charles Edward Bergstrom was born October 10, 1941 in the Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, MN to Edward and Ruth (Gilberg) Bergstrom. He lived in Camden Station (now Brooklyn Park) until age twelve. He attended Berg and Benson grade schools and attended seventh grade at Anoka High School. After moving to Buffalo, MN in August 1954, he graduated from Buffalo High School in 1959. “Chuck” was drafted into the US Army in 1964 and after basic training in Missouri, he served in Fort Riley, KS and in Vietnam, and also visited several other countries. Chuck, a Spec. E-5 served as a helicopter parts specialist. On November 17, 1966, he married Coralyn Virginia Florell at the First Baptist Church in Sioux Falls, SD. He had just received three speeding tickets, so Coralyn drove as they eloped, stopping in Pipestone, MN to ask his sister Muriel and husband Pete to stand up for them. God blessed them with two wonderful daughters. Chuck worked for his dad in the farm implement business and eventually bought the business, originally with his brother, Doug in the 1970’s. Chuck liquidated the farm store in 1994. After taking a year off, he worked for Long Lake Tractor, and after they closed in 2000, he worked part-time as a driver for an auto parts store. Chuck and Coralyn, in their first thirty-three years together, moved a total of nine times, always thinking of a home more suitable for their current needs. In 2015, they moved to Shoreview, MN to be closer to their daughters and their families. Chuck gave his heart to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at the age of twelve, but was not always a perfect Christian. In the years of retirement, his desire to serve his Lord and Savior increased significantly. Though most of his years he served at Buffalo Evangelical Covenant Church, he and Coralyn started attending a monthly hymn sing at a small country church and became involved serving at other churches as well. Chuck has also enjoyed water sports, friends, travel, hymn sings, and best of all his children and grandchildren and loved to plan fun events with them. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Coralyn; daughters, Lisa (Erik) Lovdahl of Falcon Heights, MN and Emily (Rob) Stigney of Vadnais Heights, MN; grandchildren, Jessalyn (Derrick) Benner, Bo and Nick Lovdahl, and Ty and Cal Stigney; sister, Muriel Lindquist of Buffalo, MN; brothers, Douglas (Judy) Bergstrom of Buffalo, MN, Donald (Debi) Bergstrom of Douglas, WY, and Dale (Diane) Bergstrom of Monticello, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Janice Olson and Ginny Semelsberger, and brothers-in-law Eldon Olson, Peter Lindquist and Larry Semelsberger. Visitation was at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home of Shoreview, MN Tuesday, December 17 from 3:00-7:00pm and one hour prior to the service at Buffalo Evangelical Covenant Church of Buffalo. A funeral service was held at the Buffalo Evangelical Covenant Church of Buffalo on Wednesday, December 18 at 11:00am, with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Officiant was be Pastor Don Bergstrom, Pastor Max Frazier and Pastor Reid Gilbert. Interment took place at Swedish Mission Cemetery in Buffalo, MN. Arrangements were entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo, MN. www.thepetersonchapel.com
