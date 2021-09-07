A daughter, a wife, a mother, and a friend, Cathy Anne Kochmann, 51, passed away August 29, 2021. Survived by husband Charles “Chuck,” daughter Colby and son Cole. Preceded in death by father Ron Macheledt. There was never a day where Cathy wasn’t thinking of someone other than herself. Since grade school, she always spoke with honesty and sincerity. Cathy was the high school sweetheart to Charles William Kochmann Jr., and together they accomplished everything they set their mind to. From moving off to California to venturing back to Minnesota, family was always on her mind. Charles always kept Cathy on her toes, bringing her on adventures; whether that adventure was close to home or hundreds of miles away, he made that trip meaningful to her and their family. Cathy cherished every moment, taking pictures with her friends and family. Every moment with her was a breath of fresh air, she wanted to do/try everything. Cathy went to school for many things, to be as helpful as possible; she received an AA in Commercial Design, an AA in veterinary medicine, she was a travel agent, a stay at home mom for 24 years, and much, much more. Rest In Peace, Cathy…. Mom. “You never know how long you have, so enjoy the good times, bad times, and everything in between.” -Cathy Kochmann
