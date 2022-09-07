Catherine Ann (Dusek) Whitney

Cathy Whitney, 86 years young, was always up for being on the go. Happy to jump in the car for a road trip, invite you in for a meal, or be of service to you, Cathy loved being around people. Cathy died at home, surrounded by her family, on August 29, 2022.

Born in Faribault, MN on April 16, 1936, Cathy lived in Kilkenny, MN until she married John "Jack" Alvin Dusek, Jr. in 1958. Cathy was always a farm girl at heart. She helped Jack build a farm implement business as well as raise their four children.

