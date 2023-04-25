Carol Marie Zietz

Carol, age 75 of Monticello, MN, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023. She was born July 23, 1947 to Raymond and Marcelin (Vornbrock) Warner.

Carol was born in Melrose, MN and grew up in Fargo, ND. She graduated from Central High School in Fargo, with the class of 1966.

