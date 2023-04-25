Carol Marie Zietz

Carol, age 75 of Monticello, MN, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023. She was born July 23, 1947 to Raymond and Marcelin (Vornbrock) Warner.
Carol was born in Melrose, MN and grew up in Fargo, ND. She graduated from Central High School in Fargo, with the class of 1966.
Carol was a dedicated chef at NDSU (West Dining Center) for 34 years. Carol met Jerry Zietz while both working in food service at NDSU. Carol and Jerry married on July 9, 1983 in Fargo, ND where they raised their daughter Naomi.
Carol will forever be remembered for her incredibly skilled hands, both in the kitchen and creating things. She enjoyed baking annual Christmas treats, wedding cakes, and donuts at Bonazaville with her husband. She helped prepare dozens of turkeys for the less fortunate for many years and for the yearly St. Anthony's bizarre. Carol had a true gift for crafting, sewing and gardening.
Carol's grandsons were her greatest enjoyment in life. She was the most dedicated and loving grandma one could have! Carol's humble and selfless personality will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Zietz in 1998; parents, Ray and Marce Warner; sister, Pam Settelmeyer; and nephews, Austin and Joseph Settelmeyer; niece, Raeshell Warner; and step-grandson Robbie Zietz.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Naomi (Justin) Onchuck and their sons, Braydon and Jordon; stepsons, Rob (Chrissy) Zietz and their family, Cory (Diane) Zietz and his family; siblings, Kathy (Don) Krebsbach, Harley (Jean) Warner, Ken (Bonnie) Warner, Roger Warner, Ron Warner, RaeAnn (Ronnie) Aberle, Steve (Denise) Warner, Don (Jan) Warner, Tracy (Mike) Nelson, Mary (Dave) Epper, John Warner; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation was held Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 East Broadway, Monticello, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at the Church of Saint Henry, 1001 E 7th St., Monticello, MN.
Visitation was also held Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 12:30 to 2:00 PM, with a prayer service at 2:00 PM, at Boulger Funeral Home, 123 10th St. S, Fargo, ND with burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fargo, ND.
