Carol Jean Flynn, age 76 of Big Lake, passed away on Saturday August 15, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital. Her parents, two brothers and a son-in-law preceded Carol in death. She is survived by sons Donald Jr. (Karin), Daniel (Kelly); daughters Jeannie Soltau, Connie Sheehan, Cathy (Justin) Pounds; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brothers Ronnie and Leonard Bottema. Carol loved being with her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed scrapbooking and reading the Bible. Due to COVID 19 restriction, services are private. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
