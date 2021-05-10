Carol Astrid Lundquist

Age 91 of Monticello, passed away on April 28, 2021 at the Centra Care Hospital of Monticello, MN. Carol was born the daughter of Charles Arvid and Minnie Luella (Hanson) Johnson on October 15, 1929 in St. Paul, MN. Carol is survived by her daughters, Linda (Roy) Peterson and Lori (Ed) Yurick; son, Michael (Deb) Lundquist; grandkids, Michael, Jim, Kristi, Ed, Heather, Maggie, Derek and Ian; great grandkids, Eric, Kaylee, Breckin, Quinn, Logan, Ethan, Arabella, Anastasia, Jack, Abby, Knox, Owen and Evan; great great grandson, Riley Preceded in death by husband, Harlan. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Visitation for Carol will be held Thursday, May 13 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael, MN Funeral service will be Friday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation continuing one hour prior to the service all at The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael, MN Officiating will be Pastor Glen McKinney of Riverside Church, Big Lake, MN. Casket Bearers will be Carol’s grandchildren, Mike Lehrke, Jim Lehrke, Eric Lehrke, Breckin Lehrke, Derek Lundquist, Ian Lundquist, Quinn Anderson and Ed Yurick Interment will next to Harlan at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Northeast Minneapolis, MN Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
