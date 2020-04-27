Carl David Bauer, 81, passed away on March 15, 2020. Carl, known to most as David, is survived by his brother Dick; sisters Florene, Judy and Patty; his son David; daughters Natalie and Nicole; three grandchildren Amanda, Stacy and Erin and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Florian and Margaret, brother Bill, sisters Lois and Phyllis, and grandson Jacob. David started his career as a Dentist after graduating from the University of Minnesota, School of Dentistry in 1967, and moved to Monticello, MN with his wife, Marjorie and young family to start one of the first dental practices in the area. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved catching walleye, hunting, and had wonderful adventures as a private pilot, flying across America and abroad. After Dr. Bauer retired from practicing family dentistry at the Monticello Dental Center for 40 years, he moved to Oro Valley, AZ. David enjoyed playing golf in the winter and fishing on Lake of the Woods at his cabin in Morrison, ON during the summers. David was an Army veteran, avid Historian who loved America and to share his wealth of knowledge with those he cared for. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date at Como Park in St. Paul when all those that loved him will be able to attend.
