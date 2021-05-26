The family of Arlene M. Smith would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the staff at St. Benedicts Senior Community in Monticello. We were all blessed with the loving and compassionate care that you provided our Mother/Grandmother during her 12 years as a resident of St. Benedicts. We would also like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice, particularly her nurse Jamie and Chaplin Dan for the dignified care and support during the final months of her life. A special and sincere thank you to Pastor Kyle from Arlene’s home church, Saron Lutheran of Big Lake. Thank you for your spiritual support to our Mother/Grandmother and her family. Sincerely, Family of Arlene M. Smith
