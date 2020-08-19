Bryan "Bry" L Nelson

Bryan Lee Nelson, October 7, 1961 - July 23, 2020 Bryan Nelson age 58 of Zimmerman(Formerly of Monticello & New Hope MN.) Passed away peacefully, on July 23, 2020, of Stage 4 cancer, surrounded by all five of his children: Amber(Edward) Soon to be Adams, Alysha (Keon) Prestidge-Nelson, Alex(23) Johnson-Nelson, Brianne(14) and Sevyne(12) Nelson. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren. Presiding with Bryan in heaven is his beloved mother, Darlene F.Nelson, who passed away on April 6, 2018. Also surviving Bryan are his father Charles P.Nelson, of Monticello, brother Mark(Linda) Nelson of Moundsview, and sister Charlene(Douglas Sr.) Dormanen of Buffalo,as well as many relatives, friends and co-workers. Bryan was born and baptized in Columbia Heights, MN, and the family relocated to New Hope, MN, in 1965.Bryan’s confirmation of faith was at House of Hope Lutheran Church. Although he left us too soon; Bryan is fondly remebered for his for his Immesearuble work ethic, exuberant personality, as well as athletic and musical talents. Bryan excelled at many sports,but found his calling with Judo(Nationals) and Gymnastics (Varsity, Cooper High School). Bryan got his first drumset as a young kid and he was still playing his drums within days of his passing. Bryan’s celebration of life will be at the Nelson home in Zimmerman on Sept.12, 2020; due to pandemic response, this will be an outdoor, potluck, open-house event, from 4-7 p.m. Must RSVP by September 1, 2020 to Amber Prestidge-Nelson (Executor of the estate) Email:Amberpn1987gmail.com. Also include in email what you will bring for potluck if you so choose to do so. As per Bryan’s wishes, there will be live band, (Bry’s Lifelong friends) beer, and chicken.The Family wishes to thank all who contributed to Bryan’s comfort and peace at the end of his life on Earth.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.