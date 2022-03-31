Bruce R. Fuller, age 72, of Monticello, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home. He died of natural causes while working in his yard.
Visitation held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Prayer service livestreamed on the funeral home website. Private burial held at St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery.
Bruce Russell Fuller was born July 4, 1949 in Duluth to Russell and Al Jean (Lemke) Fuller. He grew up in Maple Lake and graduated from Maple Lake High School with the Class of 1967. Bruce enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Vietnam War. After his discharge from active duty, he was united in marriage to Christine Jude at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Maple Lake. They lived in Maple Lake, until moving to their current home in Silver Creek Township in 1976. Bruce worked in Highway Maintenance for the State of Minnesota for 33 years, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Monticello American Legion Post 260 and a lifetime member of the Monticello VFW Post 8731. Bruce was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed experimenting with new recipes and loved the time he spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Chris; children, Angela (Casey) McCarthy of Bemidji, Laura (James) Stremel of Golden Valley, and Dale (Carrie) Fuller of Rogers; six grandchildren, Riley, Regan, Lillian, Elise, James, and Lukas; sister and brothers, Sue (John) Ward of Buffalo, Stan (Terri) Fuller of Maple Lake, Brad Fuller of Cass Lake, and Kevin (Nancy) Fuller of Cass Lake; sister-in-law, Kay Fuller of Maple Lake; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Al Jean Fuller; grandson, Landon Fuller; brother, Dave Fuller; and nephew, Eric Schmitz.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.