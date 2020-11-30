Bruce L. Medlock

Bruce Lee Medlock passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Ira and Dorthy. Born and raised in Superior, Arizona. He joined the United States Army where he worked as a warrant officer. In Vietnam, he served as a helicopter pilot for which he was awarded an Air Medal. He moved to the Monticello area with his wife, Denise, in 1976. Within the community, he was a father, owner of Monticello RV Center, parishioner at St. Henry’s Catholic Church and an active member and president of the Monticello Lions Club. He and Denise retired to Marana, Arizona in 2016. He is survived by his wife Denise, son Drew (Nikki) Medlock, daughter Diana (Boris) Nemchyonok, and grandchildren whom he cherished Tyler, Kayla, Aiden and Brady.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.