Bruce James Pfeffer of Big Lake passed away on October 11, at the age of 65.
Bruce grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Mechanic Arts High School. He spent 34 years working at Mate Precision Tool.
To know Bruce was an adventure of it's own, the memories that were created will provide an endless amount of stories and laughs. He cherished the time spent with family and was always looking forward to the next gathering.
Preceded in death by parents Jeanette Marie LeBlanc; Alfred James Pfeffer; niece Amber Menezes Scholl. Survived by his pekingese Gidget, who provided so much love and joy to his life; siblings Vickie (Mike) Kuta of Inver Grove Heights; Randy of Bayport; Michelle Scholl of Champlin; 7 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Anoka, Elk River and West St. Paul Fresnius Kidney Care for their support over the past 10 years.
Mass of Christian burial 11:00 am Friday October 22 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Mora MN. Visitation from 10-11 at the church. Burial Saturday October 23rd at Saint Joseph's cemetery in Brooks, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.