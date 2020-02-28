Bruce Bates, 77, passed away in his home on February 21, 2020. Bruce was born in Syracuse, NY to Congdon Scott and Esther Helen Bates. He graduated from Clarkson College of Technology, Potsdam, NY with a BS degree in 1964. He worked as a sales manager for several industrial manufacturers until 1990. In 1990, he became a financial advisor for American Express Financial Advisors and served many clients in the Monticello/Big Lake area. Bruce was active in the community, serving on several advisory committees in the Monticello school district. He was a member of the Monticello Lions for over 25 years where he served as secretary, vice president and president. He served on the District Governors Cabinet for 3 years. Bruce is survived by his wife Karen, sister Diana Williams of New Hartford, NY, his children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7th from 1-4 p.m. at Mississippi Shores Retirement Home in Monticello, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monticello Lions Club in his name.
