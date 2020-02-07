Bruce Crandall of Monticello passed away on February 4, 2020; though his last years were marked with many health challenges, Bruce passed peacefully and was surrounded by family. Born on June 25, 1944 to Keith and Florence (Wannarka) Crandall in St. Peter, he went on to graduate from Monticello High School in 1962. After service in the U.S. Navy, Bruce returned to Monticello, where he met his wife of 40 years, Joyce (Reuvers) of Faribault. Bruce was known as a strong, quiet, ‘gentle giant’ of a man, and his presence will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and daughter-in-law MaryKay Davidson. Bruce is survived by his wife Joyce; sons Dan (Beth) Crandall, Jim (Deb) Davidson, Duff (Natalie) Davidson; daughter Mickey Davidson; sister Carole (Russ) Larson; grandchildren Anthony, Maddie, Anna, Maria, Sarah, Livia, Hanna, Amelia, and Charlie; and his beloved dog, Itsy Bitsy. A funeral service will be held at Community United Methodist Church at 9225 Jason Ave. NE in Monticello on Monday, February 10 at 12 p.m.; visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Interment will be held immediately following the service at St. Henry Cemetery at 3630 90th St. NE in Monticello.
Bruce Alan Crandall
