Brian Leonard Clark was born May 17, 1972 to Bob and Lorine Clark. He had one sister Deborah Clark Penny and one brother Jeremy Clark.
Brian attended Crown College, graduating in 1994 with a degree in history pre seminary. In November of 2015, he graduated with his master degree in counseling from Adler Graduate School.
In June of 1993, he married his wife Michelle Farrand. They had three amazing children Victoria Clark, Isaac Clark and McKenzie Clark. In 2016, he welcomed into the family one grandson Aiden Brian Clark.
Brian has done a variety of jobs: a youth pastor, CSO, a police officer, a driver's education instructor, security guard, security guard manager, and a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor.
Brian enjoyed hunting and fishing, hanging out with his family, playing practical jokes, going to movies, sitting by a bonfire, hanging out with Aiden, helping others, being Gena's God father and making egg rolls.
He is preceded in death by his Father Robert Clark, sister Deborah Clark Penny, father-in-law Ronald Farrand, several grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation held at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home in St. Michael on Wednesday, September 21st from 4-8pm. Further visitation held on Thursday morning, September 22nd one hour prior to services at the church.
Funeral Service for Brian Clark will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Riverwood Covenant Church in Rockford. Pastor Keith Robinson will officiate. Eulogy by Mike Edgington. Special music by Pastor Dan Adolphson. Luncheon following services before going to the cemetery.
Interment Elmwood Cemetery in Rockford.
Honorary Casket Bearers will be Mike Edgington, Mike Roberts, Marty Hoeft, Brice Lamey and Richard Hawks.
Casket Bearers will be Isaac Clark, Victoria Clark, McKenzie Clark, Richard Farrand, Jeremy Clark, Jeremy Farrand and Jeremy Brown.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
