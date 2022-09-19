Brian Leonard Clark

Brian Leonard Clark was born May 17, 1972 to Bob and Lorine Clark. He had one sister Deborah Clark Penny and one brother Jeremy Clark.

Brian attended Crown College, graduating in 1994 with a degree in history pre seminary. In November of 2015, he graduated with his master degree in counseling from Adler Graduate School.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.