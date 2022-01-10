Blayde Christopher Daniels

"The Artist" passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021, surrounded by love and lavender!
Blayde was many things, an Artist like no other, a spitfire, and goofball. He loved to make you smile and had a heart of gold. He would help anyone he could, and always had a good story to tell. He had a love that never stopped; he was so strong! He gave it his all until the end. He was Blayde.
He is survived by his parents Eldon and Erna Daniels; daughters Catrinia (Doug) Flaherty and Monet Daniels (Bryce Boyle); grandchildren Nevaeh, Terrance, Jayden, and Keenan; siblings Patty (Mike) Knese, Erika (Caleb) Nelson, and Silvia (Dave) Brouillard; and nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2PM-4:30PM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at PETERSON-GRIMSMO FUNERAL CHAPEL, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello. The family will be holding a reception after the visitation at the Monticello VFW from 4:30PM-8:30PM. All are welcome to attend.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.