Blayde Christopher Daniels

"The Artist" passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021, surrounded by love and lavender!

Blayde was many things, an Artist like no other, a spitfire, and goofball. He loved to make you smile and had a heart of gold. He would help anyone he could, and always had a good story to tell. He had a love that never stopped; he was so strong! He gave it his all until the end. He was Blayde.

He is survived by his parents Eldon and Erna Daniels; daughters Catrinia (Doug) Flaherty and Monet Daniels (Bryce Boyle); grandchildren Nevaeh, Terrance, Jayden, and Keenan; siblings Patty (Mike) Knese, Erika (Caleb) Nelson, and Silvia (Dave) Brouillard; and nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2PM-4:30PM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at PETERSON-GRIMSMO FUNERAL CHAPEL, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello. The family will be holding a reception after the visitation at the Monticello VFW from 4:30PM-8:30PM. All are welcome to attend.

