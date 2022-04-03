Billy, age 81 of Montrose, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022 after a hard battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Nancy (Woford); sons Steven and Billy; brother Jerry; and son-in-law Josh.
Survived by wife Beverly (Miller); children Jennie (Anthony), Nick (Joyce), Bridget (Craig), Maja, Billy, Lisa (Andy), Kari, and Aron (Randi); 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings Nancy (Bob) and Charles (Mary Ann); and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Billy loved drag racing, working, traveling, the Smoky Mountains, and spending time with his family.
Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, April 8, 2022 with visitation from 9:30 to 11AM at the Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway St., Monticello, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
