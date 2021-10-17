Beth A. Evenson

Beth Evenson, age 57 of Monticello, MN passed away.
Preceded by parents, Arnold & Alice Stock; and brother, Arnie Stock.
Survived by husband of 35 years, Don; daughter, Heather (Jake) Horstmann; grandchildren, Harper, and Blaze; siblings, Rose (Kim) Hicks; Carolee Fieldseth, and LeeAnn (Andy) Skoriuchow; many nieces & nephews, and other relatives & friends.
Beth deeply loved her grandkids, family, and friends. She was a nearly 40-year employee of EPA Audio Visual. Beth enjoyed going on fishing trips to Osakis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. A Celebration of Life service to honor Beth will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 23, 2021, with visitation 1 hour prior to service at PETERSON-GRIMSMO FUNERAL CHAPEL, 250 E Broadway, Monticello. 763-295-2918. (www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com)
