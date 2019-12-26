Bertha Mae Marriage (Olson), age 94, went to be with Jesus on December 17, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands, Richard Olson and Vernon Marriage; brother, Willis (Bill) Allgood; son, Stephen Marriage. Survived by son, Kenneth Olson (Kim); daughters, Lois Marriage, Naomi Kissler (Larry), Martha Holderby (Calvin); 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to service at Bridgeview Assembly of God, 20500 County Road 11 in Big Lake. Private interment. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo, 763-295-2918, www.petersongrimsmochapel.com.
