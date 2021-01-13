Bernice F. Anderson

Bernice Anderson, 88, passed away peacefully in her home on January 9, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Bernice was born in Elk River on December 1, 1932 to John and Anna Danner. She lived in Elk River growing up; during this time, she met the future love of her life, Waldon Anderson. Bernice graduated from Elk River High School in the spring of 1950; during this time, she and Waldon continued to date and were united in marriage on April 18, 1953. At this time, she moved to Becker where she and Waldon established their own family farm. Bernice farmed side-by-side with her husband and her children her entire life. In addition to farming, Bernice was employed by Farmdale Egg’s for 15 years. Bernice loved and cherished her family, she was their biggest fan. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were always the topic of every conversation. She loved to talk about their achievements, sporting events, and the list goes on. Bernice made a family tradition of baking her famous cakes for every birthday, confirmation, graduation, and wedding. They were the best! Bernice always had a wonderful home cooked meal to share with her family, whether on the table, or brought out to the field. She always had a way of keeping her family together. She had a sweet smile and contagious laugh. Bernice loved the family deer hunting tradition. If you were lucky to get a deer, you were rewarded with a big kiss on the cheek. It was a secret and her favorite family’s tradition. Bernice was a strong avid follower of her faith. Her entire life, she took comfort in the promise of eternal life, to which she clung steadfastly until the end. Bernice spent many hours volunteering her time at Faith Lutheran Church. In addition to her service to the church, she was a long-time member of the Becker American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She spent many hours helping the Becker Elementary School where she did eye exams and hearing checks for 40 years. Bernice is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert (Marcia), Franklin (Brenda), and Aaron (Michelle), all of Becker, Minnesota, and one daughter and son-in-law Maxine (Christopher) Dwyer, of Hallsville, Missouri. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband Waldon, parents John and Anna, brother Eddie, and sisters Emma, Evelyn, Mable, and Pearl. Private family service at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker, MN. Arrangements were made by Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, Monticello, MN.
