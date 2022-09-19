Barbara Joan Tigue

Barbara, of Georgetown, TX, passed away peacefully, at age 86, on September 14, 2022 in the comfort of her home.
Barbara was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Walter Gust Sandin and Margaret Villas. She was married to her loving husband Ron for 62 years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her sister Marilyn (Bill) Houston.
She is survived by four sons Ronald J. (Gail) of Round Rock, TX, Rick (Patti) of Cushing, MN, Greg of Baudette, MN and Tom of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as sister Janet (Bill) Scott of Tampa, FL and sister Jennifer (Allen) Lipke of Hibbing, MN. Barb is also survived by eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Chapel, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas, with a reception following. Committal Services follow at 3pm at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 TX-195, Killeen, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.