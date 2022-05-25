Barbara Ann Hadfield, 70, of Baxter, Minnesota, passed away on May 23, 2022.
Services will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 6, 2022. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM, followed by Funeral Mass, and burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Barbara was born on June 30, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Leo and Mary Ann (Moderski) Kitzke. She married Jim Hadfield on November 25, 1972. Barbara graduated with high honors from both high school and college. She held a Master's Degree in education and taught at Monticello High School as a math teacher.
Barbara volunteered with numerous community and youth organizations. She ran 5k and 10k races, and enjoyed gardening and quilting. Above all else, she enjoyed visiting with her friends, family, and her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was one of the kindest people in the world.
Barbara is survived by her husband Jim; her children Katherine (Brian), Christopher (Amynda), Nicholas (Melissa), Jeremy (Alexia); and 16 grandchildren. She will be missed by her brothers Thomas (Barbara) Kitzke, Father Timothy Kitzke, and her sister Susan (Jim) Decker. She will also be remembered by other relatives and many good and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann and Leo Kitzke.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter, Minnesota.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.