With sadness, love, and profound gratitude, the family of Audrey Ann Hoglund of Monticello announces her passing on Thursday, April 15th, 2021 after a recent diagnosis of cancer at the age of 73. Audrey was born to Stuart and Arleen Hoglund (Dahlheimer) on May 22nd, 1947 in Monticello. She was the first of seven children and grew up and graduated from Monticello High School in 1965. While in High school, she began her career in accounting while working in her family business, Hoglund Bus Company. She then moved to Minneapolis to attend business school. She eventually moved back to Monticello and continued to work at the family business. Audrey was blessed with two children, Gregg (Maria) Fiorentino and Angie (Jeff) Weeks, and enjoyed raising them in Monticello, surrounded by family. When Audrey’s children were older, she opened her own business and enjoyed being an entrepreneur. She also worked in the accounting departments for a few other businesses in Wright County. Audrey was later married to John Klammer until he passed away in 2016. She loved his daughter Susie as much as her own children. Audrey was a loving Grandmother to her grandchildren: Emmersyn and Eastyn Fiorentino, Dexter, Simon and Bentley Weeks, Isabella (Luke) Fields and great-grandsons, Jaxon and Nixon Fields. There was nothing she loved more than her time with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed her visits and traveling with them when the opportunity presented itself. Audrey also loved participating with the Lions International Exchange program and the lifelong relationships she enjoyed with her International Children, Brita Frängsmyr Falk, of Sweden and Ruben (Helene) Schlesinger of France and their sons, Paul and Raphael. She was lucky enough to visit both families in their home countries as well. If there was one thing that Audrey really loved, it was her home and the people she encountered in Monticello. She loved sitting and watching people at the park and interacting with them. She also enjoyed watching the Mississippi River and the view from her living room and front porch patio swing, as the seasons changed. Audrey was most known for her contagious and distinguishable laugh. She was loved for her outgoing, fun loving and colorful personality. She had a strong faith and knew her Father in Heaven on a personal level. She was a friend to many ministries and had a heart for recovery. She served by volunteering her time in the prison ministry, along with Celebrate Recovery in Monticello, where she developed many special friendships. Audrey is survived by her siblings, Wayne (Lisa) Hoglund, Gordon (Cindy) Hoglund, Iris Hoglund, Zona (Greg) Gutzwiller and Jill (Greg) Rosnow. Also, by her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Arleen Hoglund; brother, Mark Hoglund and Beloved Husband, John Klammer. Audrey’s life will be celebrated on a future date, yet to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.