Audrey A. Carlson

Audrey nee Borscheid (Davis) Carlson of Monticello passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born July 19, 1928, the third child of William and Emma (Schmedeke) Borscheid of rural Buffalo, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Buffalo. Her scripture passage was Genesis 15:1, “Fear not; I am they Shield and they exceeding great reward.” In 1948, she was married to Freeman Davis, Jr. of Monticello where they lived and farmed until Freeman’s death in 1965. She then was employed at Kjellberg’s Home and Parks for nine years, and with Sunny Fresh Foods for 19 years, retiring in 1993. In 1994, she married Allen Carlson, whom she leaves to mourn her passing, along with her four children, Larry (Pam) Davis of Cokato, Lucy (Rod) Bechtold and Lonnie Davis, both of Hanover, and Lorraine (Doug) Roush of Buffalo; 15 grandchildren, Larry, Karl, Daniel, David, Daryl, Cindy, Katie, Jessica, Devon, Dawn, Duane, Dustin, Deanne, Dennis, Denise and 33 great-grandchildren; also, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is further survived by Allen’s children, Paul (Kathy) Carlson of Truman, Keith (Melanie) Carlson and Connie Carlson, both of Monticello; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and Allen’s sister, Betty Christianson. In addition to her first husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Doris (Arthur) Gutknecht, brother and sister-in-law Donald (Ruth) Borsheild, brother Marlin Borscheid, and daughter-in-law Julie Davis. Funeral service Sunday, March 7, 2021, 12:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to service all at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, 413 3rd. St. E., Monticello, MN. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Monticello, MN. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
