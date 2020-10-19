Arthur Duran, age 85 of Monticello, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1935 in La Union, NM, and as a child moved to Arvin, CA, where he later ran a service station and was a police officer. Art joined the Marine Corps at 17, serving our country for over 3 years and was a Korean War Veteran. In 1982, he moved to Monticello and was an active citizen. He was a member of the Monticello American Legion and served as Commander from 2006-2008. He also was a member of the Monticello Lions Club and served as President in 2009-10. Art was named Monticello Citizen of the Year in 2011. Arthur is survived by his loving wife Roseanne; children Benjamin of Monticello, Catherine (James) Giroux of Otsego, Alexander (Anna Christen) of Maple Lake, Elizabeth (Jack) Chisholm of Virginia Beach, VA, Stephanie (Duane) Wood of Bakersfield, CA, Sylvia Miller of Bakersfield, Bidal of Bakersfield, Arthur Jr. “Tudy” of Bakersfield, Michelle (Josh) Crandell of Elwood, KS, Jeremy (Zeynep) of Hawaii; 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; also Celena and Mia Morgan whom he cared for like his own grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Church of St. Henry, 1001 7th Street E., Monticello. Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello and again starting at 10 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmo.com.
