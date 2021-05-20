Arlene M. Smith (nee Ingram), age 105 of Monticello, MN, passed into her eternal home with the Lord on May 10, 2021. She was born in Big Lake, MN on December 15, 1915 to Orrin Ingram and Viola (Tischer) Ingram. Arlene was a lifelong resident of Big Lake and spent the last 12 years of her life as a resident of St. Benedict’s Senior Community in Monticello. She was married in 1936 to Lyle Smith and together they had two sons: Peter and Tim. She was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse for several years in different school districts within Sherburne County, MN. After teaching, she worked for the Big Lake Public Schools as a secretary for 30 years. She was a lifelong member of Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake. She and Lyle enjoyed many years of retirement together, traveling, fishing and entertaining family and friends. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Twins and Timberwolves. Arlene was preceded in death by husband Lyle; son Peter; siblings Hazel Roman, Jesamine "Jay" Bailey, Claude and Orrin "Ty" Ingram. She is survived by son Tim and wife Trudy; one granddaughter Sarah (Smith) Long; four grandsons Craig, Jonathan, Jed, and Jacob Smith; and five great-grandchildren Sabrina, Abigael, Mason, Maxwell, and Autumn Smith. Arlene was truly an inspiration to all of her family and friends and will be forever missed. Memorial Service at Saron Lutheran Church, Big Lake, MN will be announced at a later date. Private Interment at the Big Lake Cemetery.
