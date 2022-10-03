Ardelle Elizabeth Strand passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the age of 94.
Ardelle was born in St. Cloud, MN on November 12, 1947, to Arvid and Nellie Olson. She and her family moved to rural Monticello when Ardelle was in the 2nd grade, where she attended country school through the 8th grade. Her desire was to finish high school, which meant staying with her grandfather in town during the school year. She loved school, especially typing, bookkeeping and shorthand. After graduating, she moved to Mpls. for a few years and was able to use these skills she loved.
Ardelle grew up attending Buffalo Covenant Church in Buffalo. She had recently reminded us that, although she wasn't the oldest member of Buffalo Covenant, she was the longest attending member of BCC. She always appreciated the solid preaching and teaching from the different pastors she had throughout the years. She was active with the NOW (Widows group) and SALT (Seniors group) in her later years.
On May 18, 1949, Ardelle married Vernon Strand at Buffalo Covenant Church. After living in California for a year while Vernon was in the Air Force, Vernon and Ardelle moved back to Monticello for the rest of their years together. Ardelle worked as a secretary to the Monticello School Superintendent for 31 years before retiring. After retirement, she continued working part time for two different attorney offices until she entered full time retirement.
Vernon and Ardelle loved to travel, with Branson as their favorite destination and Southern Gospel their favorite venue. Ardelle also loved to sew, especially quilts. It was her goal to make and give each niece and great niece a quilt she had made, which she did accomplish. She also enjoyed the challenge of making things she saw and liked in magazines out of fabric or felt, which her family will also always treasure.
Though Vernon and Ardelle were never blessed with children of their own, Ardelle will always be remembered as an aunt who was like a mom to her many nieces and nephews.
Survived by her sister Millie (Bill) Johnson, sisters-in- law Virginia Bloomdahl and Jan Olson and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernon Strand and brother Eldon Olson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Buffalo Covenant Church. Pastor Reid Gilbert will officiate. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Interment at Swedish Mission Cemetery.
Casket Bearers will be Ron Carlson, Rich Carlson, Roger Carlson, Mark Olson, Billy Johnson, Dennis Lingo.
Memorials are preferred to: Buffalo Covenant Church, Lake Beauty Bible Camp.
The Peterson Chapel, Buffalo, MN assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.