Archie, age 90 of Monticello, passed away peacefully July 30, 2022.
He was born in Cold Spring, MN July 26, 1932 to Leo and Augusta Theisen. He was preceded in death by siblings Rose, Lillian, Lollie, Angie, and Lee.
He was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church. He was an active 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus for over half his life. He was an avid golfer and proud to have played until age 89. Bowling was another passion and he bowled in leagues well into his 80's, achieving two perfect games. He grew up in a family who loved singing and his beautiful voice enriched many sing-a-longs. He spent hours playing cards with friends and family at the Senior Center and his dining room table. He shared his love of reading at the local elementary school where he read to students. His smile, laughter, and hugs brought joy to many. He was a supportive father who attended all of his children's and grandchildren's concerts, sporting events, musicals, graduations, etc.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carrie (Thielmann); children Jeffrey, Ruth (David) Braun, Brad (Marci Mueller Theisen), Amy (Nick) Walz; grandchildren Ben, Ashley (Seth), Jake, Alex (Angela), Jacqui, Noah (Krista), and Jessica; great-grandson Declan; siblings Wally and Nettie; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Church of St. Henry, 1001 E. 7th St., Monticello. Interment St. Henry's Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Dominican Province of St. Albert the Great, 1910 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60608-2905.
