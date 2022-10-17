Anthony "Tony" John Grover

Anthony John Grover was received into the arms of his Savior on September 27, 2022 at age 64.
Tony was born August 15, 1958 to Jim and Mary Jane (Ahlbrecht) in Minneapolis. Together with his former wife, Carol (Calva), he raised four children: Crystal, Joe, Micki, and TJ.
Tony graduated summa cum laude from Northwestern University with a double major in Pastoral and Biblical Studies. As a pastor he served Zion Church, Big Lake and Everlasting Grace Church, Princeton. He was most proud of officiating for both his daughter's and son's wedding. He spent 22 years as a quality control consultant. Tony was an avid woodworker, sermon writer and accordion player. He had a passion for helping others - both human and animals alike.
Left to cherish his memory are his children Crystal and John Schwartz, Joe and Samantha Grover, Micki Grover and TJ Grover. Opa to four grandchildren Noah and Benjamin Schwartz and Vern and Louise Grover. Sister Kelly (Mike) Nitz; Brother Jim (Melissa) Grover; Nephews Wally (Lexi) Dunning, Kevin (Brooke) Nitz, Ryan Nitz and Thomas Grover.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will take place Sunday November 20th from 1-3 at Lion's Park Community Center 21960 County Road 5 NW, Big Lake.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the family or to a charity of the donor's choosing.
