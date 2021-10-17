Anita M. Knese

Anita Maria Knese (Lieser) passed away peacefully on Oct.15, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN, surrounded by her family.
Renita (Anita) was born Sept. 20, 1927, to Charles and Margaret (Fuchs) Lieser, in Spring Hill, MN. She was united in marriage to Robert John Knese May 1, 1950, and they were blessed with 8 children.
She was kind, caring, and a loving woman who walked with great faith in Jesus. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and great-great-grandmother. When not caring for others, you could find her in the fishing boat with her beloved husband, Bob, one of their favorite pastimes was fish fries with family and friends. She retired at the age of 84 after managing Yorktown Continental Apartments in Edina, MN.
She is survived by children; Lynne DiStefano, Charles (Laurie) Knese, David (Christine) Knese, Mary (Kent) Bishop, Karen (Tom) Mills, Margaret Link (Russ Peil), Douglas (Elizabeth) Knese, Michael (Patricia) Knese, many grandchildren; nieces & nephews; as well as siblings Bernadette Haines, Duane, and Wallace Lieser; and sister-in-law Mary Zirbes.
Anita is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert; parents; brothers Laverne, and Harold Lieser, sister Mary Jane Hubred; and son-in-law Dr. John DiStefano.
Anita will be remembered for her deep Catholic faith and positive outlook on life. She was a very social and adventurous person who was always ready to visit, play cards, and loved to travel and see new places.
In the lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Church Of St Henry, 1001 E 7TH ST, Monticello, MN. Interment to take place at St. Francis Cemetery in Buffalo, MN in the spring of 2022.
