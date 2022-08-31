Allen, age 97 of Monticello, passed away on August 28, 2022.
Allen was born in La Crosse, WI on May 1, 1926, the oldest of three children born to Alfred and Christine (Olson) Carlson. At an early age, his parents moved to the Monticello area where he grew up. He attended a rural elementary school and high school in Elk River, where he graduated in 1945. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith, was confirmed at St. Peters Church in Monticello, where he remained an active member. He served in the United States Armed Forces from 1953 to 1955 with some time in Germany. Upon his return, he found employment with Hoffman Engineering in Anoka where he worked for 33 years, retiring in 1988. In 1961, he married Lorraine Weber of Howard Lake. In 1962, they built their rural home east of Monticello. Their marriage was blessed with one son, Paul. Lorraine passed away in 1971. In 1973, he married Betty Carlson with daughter Connie and son Keith. Betty passed away in 1989. He married Audrey Davis in 1994.
Allen was preceded in death by his wives Lorraine, Betty, and Audrey; and brother Robert in 1964. He is survived by children Paul (Kathy), Connie, and Keith (Melanie) Carlson; grandchildren Shawn Olson, Melissa Peterson, Linda (Robert) Cohen, Kimberly (Ryan) Howard, Travis (Sharon Lantto), Wesley, David, Amanda, and Chynne (Myles) Gillespie; great-grandchildren Hazel, Axel, Chase, Christian, Madeline, Jayson, Noah, Savannah, Reese, Reginald, and Benjamin; Audrey's children and their families: Larry (Pam), Lonnie (Kathy) Davis, Lucille (Rodney) Bechtold, and Lorraine (Doug) Roush; and her 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister Betty Christianson; other relatives and friends.
His family and many friends and neighbors will always remember Allen for his availability and willingness to lend a helping hand where needed.
Services held at 11AM on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to service at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 413 3rd Street East, Monticello, MN with Pastor Aaron Jensen officiating. Interment Riverside Cemetery. Luncheon following interment at church. Arr. by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
