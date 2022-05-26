Alice M. Krause

Alice Marion (Hellberg) Krause (86) was born to John and Aili Hellberg in Ely, MN on October 18, 1935. Alice lived in and attended elementary school in Ely until her family relocated to Brainerd, MN, where she attended junior and senior high school. Alice continued her education and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in medical technology. After graduation, Alice enjoyed a two month trip to Europe with her college roommates and returned to Minnesota to marry her college sweetheart, Lawrence Krause on December 5, 1959.
While Alice and Larry lived in south Minneapolis, Alice worked at Fairview Hospital. In 1972, their young family moved to Monticello. Alice continued her medical technology career at the Monticello Clinic and the Buffalo Hospital until her retirement.
Alice loved to sew, quilt, play bridge and attend her Circle group at Trinity Lutheran Church. She appreciated her weekends away at quilting retreats and overnights with her "Wilters" quilt group. Over the years, she shared many beautiful handcrafted gifts with her family and friends.
Alice went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 22, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lawrence Krause; son John (Patricia) Krause of Silver Creek, MN; son David (Lisa) Krause of Monticello, MN; and daughter Catherine (Robert) Rhodes of DePere, WI; grandchildren, Ailia, Lawrence, Lauren and Nelson Krause; and sister Joan (Erv) Quast of Grants Pass, OR. Alice will be missed by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to Guardian Angels Hospice for their care and guidance.
A celebration to honor Alice's life is being planned for later this summer.
