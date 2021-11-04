Next Generation is a group led by Lassana Moore that is working towards youth development. Moore’s goal is to get kids active while teaching them to be high character individuals as well.
The goal of the tournament is to raise funds for Next Generation. Next Generation is currently in the process of becoming a non-profit organization, which should come to fruition in the upcoming months.
Moore started Next Generation during 2020 during the pandemic shutout to get his kids outside and active. More kids started joining Moore and his children at the park. Up to around 30 kids from the community ended up joining Moore as he works to promote a healthy lifestyle for kids.
Moore and Next Generation are hosting a dodgeball tournament at the Monticello Community Center on Sunday, Nov. 14. The tournament will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m made up of six to ten players in grade-based brackets.
Teams can be made up of all male or female or co-ed from fifth graders up to 12th graders. There will also be a live DJ during the event.
The games will be six versus six with subs. Teams can consist of six to ten players. The brackets will be split in one hour increments. The cost is $10 per player and for more information and to register for the tournament visit the Monticello Community Center website.
Their goal is to have 200 participants in the tournament.
“It’s a fun way to get family and friends and the community and the kids together,” said Moore. “I think it’s a good opportunity for them to come out, see their friends, get off the couch and run around and have fun,” Moore added.
It’s the first public event for Next Generation as the process to become an official non-profit is underway. Next Generation can be found on Instagram and Facebook.
