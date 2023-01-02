police- UT

A Zimmerman man died Saturday evening when the snowmobile he was riding hit a driveway approach, became airborne and rolled when it landed, according to Sheriff Joel Brott.

The crash happened at 5 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West in Zimmerman, according to Brott.

A snowmobile being operated by David E. Stewart, 52, was traveling east in the ditch on Fremont when it hit the approach. Stewart was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

