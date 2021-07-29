An invasive aquatic species has reared its head in a lake near Monticello.
Zebra mussels have been confirmed in Locke Lake, the lake located about 12 miles north west of Monticello that straddles Interstate 94.
Children of a Locke Lake property owner were the ones to first discover the zebra mussels, according to the Minnesota DNR.
The chiildren found numerous zebra mussels attached to native mussels. The DNR confirmed more adult zebra mussels in the lake, indicating a reproducing population.
“It’s helpful when lake users contact us if they find what might be an invasive species that’s new to a lake,” said Heidi Wolf, DNR invasive species unit supervisor.
“Early detection is important, because it can help prevent spread to other lakes.”
Locke Lake isn’t the only Wright County lake in which zebra mussels have been detected. In September 2020, zebra mussels were confirmed in Pleasant Lake near Annandale.
The DNR says boaters are required to take steps to keep zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species from entering Minnesota’s lakes.
Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:
• Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species,
• Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and
• Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
• Some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, take one or more of the following precautions before moving to another waterbody:
• Spray with high-pressure water.
• Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).
• Dry for at least five days.
Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.
People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.
More information is available at mndnr.gov/ais
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
