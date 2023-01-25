Xcel Energy is formally seeking to keep its Monticello nuclear power plant operating until 2050 as the company moves forward with its clean air initiative.
Xcel Energy has applied to extend its operating license. That application was submitted to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission earlier this month, according to Xcel Energy officials.
In submitting the application for subsequent license renewal, the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant becomes one of eight plants nationwide — and the only single-unit boiling water reactor — to apply for a license amendment beyond 60 operating years, according to Xcel Energy.
Recognizing the important role the plant plays in the state’s long-term energy plans, Xcel Energy signaled its intent to extend the Monticello plant’s operating license by 20 years in its state-approved 2019 resource plan. That plan currently calls for Monticello to operate until at least 2040, or 10 years beyond its current license.
In addition to continual safe and reliable operation, the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant has improved its efficiency in recent years, reducing its operating costs by more than 30 percent since 2013, Xcel Energy officials said.
“Our nuclear plants deliver the always-on electricity our customers depend on through the summer’s heat and winter’s cold,” said Chris Clark, president, Xcel Energy–Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
“Today they generate about half of the carbon-free energy we provide to our Upper Midwest customers. By applying to continue operations at the Monticello plant, we are renewing our investment and commitment to Monticello and the surrounding region,” Clark continued.
After 50 years of operations, the plant holds a significant role in the regional community and economy. In addition to generating electricity for over 500,000 homes, the plant is also Monticello’s largest employer and local taxpayer.
“I am proud of the years of hard work and dedication our team in Monticello has invested to assure our plant is safe, reliable, and cost-competitive — while also providing high-quality jobs to members of our local community over the long-term,” said Christopher Domingos, site vice president of the Monticello plant.
