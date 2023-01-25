Monticello nuclear plant is up to the task in simulated emergency drill

The Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.

 Monticello Times File Photo

Xcel Energy is formally seeking to keep its Monticello nuclear power plant operating until 2050 as the company moves forward with its clean air initiative.

Xcel Energy has applied to extend its operating license. That application was submitted to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission earlier this month, according to Xcel Energy officials.

