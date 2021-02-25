Wright County has reported less than 200 weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19 for four straight weeks as of Thursday, Feb. 18, according to the Wright County Department of Public Health.
And from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, just 133 new cases were reported, the agency reports.
According to the public health department, two of those reported cases required hospitalizations, one required a trip to an Intensive Care Unit. Between Feb. 11 and Feb. 18, two COVID-19 related deaths were reported.
As of Thursday, Feb. 18, there have been 12,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Wright County.
Monticello has the second-most confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,850 confirmed cases. Buffalo has the most confirmed cases in the county, with 2,169. St. Michael follows at 1,733 confirmed cases to date. Albertville has had 1,094 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Of the 12,298 cases of COVID-19 reported to date in Wright County, 480 cases required hospitalizations and 83 of those hospitalizations required ICU stays. As of Feb. 18, 114 Wright County residents have been reported to have died COVID-19, according to health data.
In a press release issued Feb. 19 by the Wright County Department of Public Health, the agency stated that it’s focus has shifted to vaccinating those who live or work in Wright County.
However, the demand for vaccines simply exceeds the supply, health department officials stated.
“Many people may be experiencing confusion and frustration in trying to get their COVID-19 vaccination. We recognize those concerns and want you to know that local public health and all our health care partners are doing the best they can to get shots in arms,” officials stated. “We began vaccinating our Public Health Nurses on December 30, 2020, and they began vaccinating those in Phase 1A in January. Most people in Phase 1A are now vaccinated, and we have begun our vaccination efforts for early childhood through 12th grade school staff and childcare providers. We are also vaccinating those age 65 and older when we have enough doses.”
Recently, the Wright County Department of Public Health has been receiving 300-400 doses of the vaccine each week, health department officials stated.
In Wright County and across the state, people can get a vaccination through one of the following locations: health care providers, pharmacies, state vaccination sites, and local public health agencies.
“Demand far exceeds the supply. We hope more vaccine becomes available soon,” health officials said about the availability of the vaccine in Wright County.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.