On February 13th, Cory Andrew Kukowski, 44 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On February 13th, Amy Lyn Mandich, 36 of Maple Grove was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 13th, Chelsea Renee Scherr, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Predatory Offender Knowingly Fails to Register.
On February 13th, Hannah Jo Slabodnik, 25 of Burnsville was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On February 13th, Elizabeth Lynn Wehmas, 25 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 14th, Petter Guillermo Corrales, 33 of Rockford was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 3rd Degree Controlled Substance and Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On February 14th, Kierstin Roselee Countryman, 18 of Buffalo was arrested in Annandale on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On February 14th, Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 29 of Minneapolis was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 14th, Alicia Marion Laska, 37 of Minneapolis was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County court order for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 14th, Chantal Marie Scott, 32 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 14th, Shaun Michael Zills, 41 of Esko was arrested in St Louis County on Wright County warrants for Theft and Theft by Swindle.
On February 15th, Dustin Dean Dickman, 42 of Cedar was arrested in Anoka County on a charge of Solicit Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct.
On February 15th, Christopher Scott Ellingson, 39 of Monticello was arrested in Sherburne County on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 15th, James Robert Hanson, 62 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and two Wright County warrants for 3rd Degree Controlled Substance and two Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 15th, Timothy Allen Hanson, 56 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm/Ammo and three Wright County warrants for 5thDegree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Burglary.
On February 15th, Amanda Leigh Pepper, 36 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On February 15th, Anthony Richard Taplin, 34 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 16th, Miranda Lyn Carlson, 23 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 16th, Michael Thomas Fink, 39 of St Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On February 16th, Jake Alan Kelley, 35 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 16th, Anthony James Kendall, 51 of Princeton was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On February 16th, Laura Lee Madison, 53 of Maple Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree Assault on a Correctional Employee.
On February 16th, Justin Michael Spears, 31 of Red Lake was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 17th, Taylor Ryan Brummer, 45 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 17th, Ethan Derek Ellis, 22 of St Michael was arrested in Hennepin County on three Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and one for 2nd Degree Burglary.
On February 17th, Katherine Anne Kraetsch, 35 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 17th, Tanya Marie Lamson, 43 of Anoka was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 17th, Lorrie Jean Lund, 49 of St Cloud was arrested in Clearwater on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On February 17th, Megan Rose Newton, 41 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 17th, Zachary Albin Risnes, 35 of Brainerd was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On February 17th, Clyde Wendell Simmons, 39 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 18th, Kristin Michelle Dennison, 42 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 18th, Alexander Paul Diehl, 26 of Monticello was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Assault.
On February 18th, Joshua Wade Hart, 27 of Maple Lake was arrested in Buffalo on two Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 18th, Jeremy Timothy Petersen, 35 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 18th, William John Scharfbillig, 66 of Elk River was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 18th, Evan Powers Thill, 28 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of 2nd Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 18th, Christopher Anthony Watson, 37 of Buffalo was arrested in Maple Lake on Wright County warrants for Predatory Offender Knowingly Fails to Register and Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On February 18th, Ross Neiger Wirt, 27 of Willmar was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On February 19th, Jeffrey James Nixon, 36 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On February 19th, Kelli Jo Schumacher, 45 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 19th, Jerry Duane Winters, 36 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Albertville on charges of 2nd Degree DWI and Theft.
