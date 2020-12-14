On December 7, Derrick Ray Rasmussen, 37, of Watertown, was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection and a Benton County and Scott County warrants for domestic assault.
On December 7, Dalton James Ertz, 25, of Oak Grove, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for theft and a Isanti County warrant for trespassing.
On December 7, Jordan Matthew Vitela, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th DWI violations.
On December 7, Alex James Anderson, 36, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On December 8, Andrei Georgievich Goncharenko, 50, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 8, Leonard Lee Kinn, 35, of Pine City, was arrested in Pine County on a Wright County warrant for disorderly conduct violations.
On December 8, Shane Allen Fellers, 42, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On December 8, Christopher James Becker, 30, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on a Mille Lacs County warrant for weapon violations.
On December 8, Dean Eric Kofoed, 62, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Delano on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 8, Daniel Jerome Spike, 34, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 4th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 8, Aleshia Lynn Becklund, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charge of fleeing law enforcement and a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety violations.
On December 8, Mark John Provo, 54, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 8, Ricco Dejon Tyson, 42, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charges of 3rd degree burglary, possession of stolen property and fleeing law enforcement.
On December 9, Tamorris Laron Tennin, 26, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 2nddegree robbery violations.
On December 9, James Earl Meyer, 56, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a MN Department of Correction warrant for a parole violation.
On December 9, Gary Lee Kies, 57, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On December 10, Amory Alban Dean, 34, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.
On December 10, Tyler Dee Jacobson, 31, of Rockford, was arrested Washington County on the charge of fugitive from justice and Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On December 10, Laruen Nichole Auger-Newsom, 28, of Pine City, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of theft.
On December 10, Adam Aaron Farrier, 29, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Middleville Township on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On December 11, Creed Alan Smith, 45, of Columbia Heights, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On December 11, Remah Clara Abbas Harb, 29, of Crystal, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 11, Phillip Wayne Sanders, 38, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On December 12, Nathan Christopher Mabin, 25, of Rogers, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 12, Austin James Grambart, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI test refusal.
On December 12, Wade Allen Lundgren, 43, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 12, Kerry Obrien Lyles, 20, of Flint, MI, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of theft by swindle.
On December 12, Joseph Donald Post, 29, of Corcoran, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 12, Jeffrey Arden Weeks, 62, of Buffalo, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On December 13, Steven Robert Keesling, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On December 13, Johnny Barnfield, 31, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 13, Jayson Stanley Sam, 30, of Onamia, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of false information to law enforcement and a weapons violation.
On December 13, Susan Maria Potter, 22, of Onamia, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 13, Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 28, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree assault violations.
On December 14, John Paul Deiley, 39, of Anoka, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.