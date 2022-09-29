A multi-million non-profit clinic is bringing dental care to the people of Wright County.
Community Dental Care, in cooperation with Wright County and the Wright County Dental Access Workgroup, has opened a dental clinic at the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo will bring dental care to the for uninsured and underinsured people throughout not only the county, but the region.
A ribbon-cutting was held at the clinic on Friday, Sept. 16.
With the opening of this new dental clinic in Buffalo, thousands of central Minnesota residents will have access to the care they need in order to make their smiles shine brighter than ever.
The Minnesota Legislature appropriated $1.4 million for the clinic. The measure was carried in the Senate by Sen. Bruce Anderson, who represents Monticello, Buffalo, and much of Wright County in the Minnesota Senate.
The gap in dental services in Wright County and the surrounding area is why the Legislature appropriated funds towards the project, said Jami Goodrum, director of the Wright County Department of Health and Human Services.
Christine Husom, chair of the Wright County Board, said the clinic has been about five years in the making.
That’s when Goodrum and her staff came before the Wright County Board to discuss the need for a clinic.
“It’s been an uphill battle,” Husom said.
It’s also battle that wouldn’t have been won without the $1.4 million kick-start from the State, Husom said.
The Buffalo clinic is now the fifth in the Twin Cities and Rochester.
“We’re happy to be here in Buffalo,” said Cedric Long, board chair of Community Dental Care.
Long shared how the non-profit was founded 18 years ago by Dr. Vacharee Peterson and her husband Dr. Andrew Peterson. In doing so, the Petersons created one of the first private clinics in the Twin Cities that focused primarily on serving low-income patients from all walks of life, Long said.
Karen Kleinhans, CEO of Community Dental Care said that one clinic has now grown to where Community Dental Care serves more than 50,000 patients a year.
“We serve the underserved- which would be the unserved if we were not here,” Kleinhans said.
Kleinhans gave a sincere “thank-you,” to those who were welcoming Community Dental Care to Wright County.
“We will return the favor by providing good service in the county,” she said.
Stephanie Albert, president of Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation, was also on hand at the clinic Sept. 16.
“Everyone deserves to have a healthy smile,” Albert said.
That’s why Delta Dental was a large contributor to making the clinic a reality, she said.
In addition to providing critical dental care to the people of Wright County and the surrounding area, Community Dental Care created 22 local jobs for dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and administrative staff.
The 6,200 square-foot facility includes 12 dental operatories and, once fully staffed, will provide comprehensive dental services for 16,000 patient visits each year, Community Dental Care officials said.
