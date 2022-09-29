Wright County Dental Clinic Buffalo
The staff of the Community Dental Care Clinic gathered for a photo on Save and closeFriday, Sept. 16 prior to the clinic opening ceremony in Buffalo.

 Jeffrey Hage | Monticello Times

A multi-million non-profit clinic is bringing dental care to the people of Wright County.

Community Dental Care, in cooperation with Wright County and the Wright County Dental Access Workgroup, has opened a dental clinic at the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo will bring dental care to the for uninsured and underinsured people throughout not only the county, but the region.

